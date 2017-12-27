Arsenal yet to reach final decision on Eboue

Premier league side Arsenal are yet to reach a final decision on how best to assist their embattled former right back, Emmanuel Eboue.

A spokesman of the Gunners told Dailymail that the club and its fans are indeed sorry about the predicament Eboue has found himself adding however that the club has not concluded discussion on what exactly to do for him. The Emirates landlords may however tilt towards financial assistant following immediate job offer announced by Turkish side Galatasaray..

Eboue played for the Gunners between 2004 and 2011 making 132 appearances and scoring five goals.

‘We are all so sorry to hear the reports about Manu’s recent difficulties and will explore whether we can help in any way,” the spokesman told

Eboue spent five years at the Turkish club making 77 appearances scoring five goals. The right full back was capped 79 times by the Elephants of Cote d Ivoire.

Manager Fatih Terim has moved quickly to help the full-back after news of his plight broke on Christmas Eve.

Terim said: “We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there. Galatasaray immediately after the news broke announced readiness to offer Eboue job as Assistant coach of their U-14 side.

An excited Eboue has already expressed delight at the lifeline coming from the Turkish side.

“I would be very happy if Fatih gave me the duty with Galatasaray.

“Fatih Terim is my father, I love him very much, I do everything for him because I love him very much.”

Thirty four year old Eboue revealed he had seriously considered taking his own life after financial mismanagement has left him penniless, with a bitter divorce meaning he has been estranged from his three children since the summer.

He was paid £1.5million-a-year when he moved to Turkey, and lived in big houses with a fleet of luxury motors.

But his wealth has disappeared in the wake of a bitter divorce from wife Auriele, who has been awarded all of the couple’s assets, with the player now reportedly dodging police and bailiffs.

The post Arsenal yet to reach final decision on Eboue appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

