Arsene Wenger Laughs Off Claims That Olivier Giroud’s Wife Stopped Everton Transfer

Arsene Wenger has laughed off suggestions that Olivier Giroud’s wife has stopped the forward from joining Everton.

During the summer transfer window, Everton were interested in signing Olivier Giroud before he opted to remain at Arsenal

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that Giroud’s wife is against a move to Merseyside, but Wenger has insisted that was not the reason behind a potential deal breaking down.

The Frenchman told reporters: “No, I don’t think so. He could have joined Everton and stayed basically in London. I don’t think that was the problem.”

Ahead of the game against Crystal Palace, Wenger also said there has been no update on the future of Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to leave for Manchester City when his contract expires in the summer.

There has also been a suggestion that the Chilean could leave in January, but Wenger says they are yet to receive an approach for the contract rebel.

He said: ‘No, honestly, no. We have not been approached and I stick to what I said before.’

