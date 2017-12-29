Art, tourism described robes as economy booster

AS part of efforts to promote Nigeria’s creative industry, boost tourism and enhance the economy, Chinze art has organised the first ever magnitude art exhibition in Enugu. The exhibition which is on-going at Shoprite Mall in Enugu attracted different dignitaries across the country who commented on the displayed art work and it’s advantages to the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

