As a general I used to give orders, now I take orders – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says as a general he used to give orders but now he takes orders.

Speaking when he received the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Mohammed Bello, at his official residence on Monday, President Buhari said he has never been so sick in his entire life “even the 30 months civil war when I was stumbling under farm of yams or cassava but this sickness I don’t know.”

The President admitted that 2017 has been very tough and hopes 2018 will be much more prosperous.

“It has been a tumultuous year. I am thinking I am 75, I thought I was 74, but I was told I am 75. I have never been so sick, even the 30 months civil war when I was stumbling under farm of yams or cassava but this sickness I don’t know… I came out better because all those who saw me before and when I came back said I look much better.

“But I have explained to the public that as a General I use to give orders, now I take orders. The doctors told me to feed my stomach and sleep for longer hours that is why I am looking much better.

“I thank you very much for coming and making all the sacrifice because today is a crowded day for me from early in the morning until maybe the following morning with the family and friends and neighbours and one thing I learnt to respect is good neighbourliness both at individual and national level”

President Buhari said he has to visit Chad, Niger, Cameroun and Benin Republic when he resumed office because he understands the benefit of being in good terms with them.

“When I was elected my first trip was to Chad, Niger, Cameroun and Benin Republic, if you are in good terms with your neighbours then you can make some savings for development, but if you start fighting your neighbours then am afraid the resources you have you will lose it in trying to be very clever, so I try to be very close to my neighbours both individually and nationally.

“I thank you very much for being very good neighbors, including the one on my left (referring to Senator Philip Aduda).

“It has been a tough year for Nigeria and I hope next year will be a much more prosperous one but those listening to the press are the majority of us, the rainy season was very good and some states have got very good information from home, I never knew that the people from Kano who are more resourceful used to go to my area and hire farms, this year nobody hired farm, and nobody regretted it,

“Again, the second one from the Governor of Sokoto state said all the people that really used to go to Mecca are farmers but he didn’t tell me if they took additional wives. But I am very pleased people have gone back to the land with very good harvests and taking their priorities and the good thing about farming is if you don’t put your hope on neighbour, hope on the government, once you pay your debt nobody ask you what you do with the balance and nobody ask for interest this is one good thing about farming.

“But other things I think the burden will be on my neck, I thank you very much for coming especially the religious leaders, I am very pleased you are doing your best from the intelligence I am getting to make sure that people live as good neighbours and good Nigerians.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

