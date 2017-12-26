Oil soars, US crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015 – Reuters
Reuters
Oil soars, US crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices surged to 2-1/2-year highs and U.S. crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume on Tuesday, boosted by news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts. ExxonMobil's Hebron …
