 Ashley Young banned for three games  | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ashley Young banned for three games 

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has been banned for three matches after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

Young, 32, appeared to strike Southampton’s Dusan Tadic with an elbow in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The incident was not spotted by referee Craig Pawson.

Young accepted the charge on Sunday and his argument the three-game suspension was excessive was rejected by a regulatory commission.

He will miss United’s trip to Everton on New Year’s Day, Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Derby, and a home league match against Stoke.

United have dropped to third in the Premier League after three successive draws and were beaten at Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on 20 December.

Young, who joined United from Aston Villa in June 2011, returned to the England squad last month after a four-year international absence.

Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton has also been banned for three matches – for stamping on Watford’s Stefano Okaka.

The post Ashley Young banned for three games  appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.