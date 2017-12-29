Asian equities poised for another record amid tech rebound – Economic Times
Asian equities poised for another record amid tech rebound
A gauge of Asian equities is headed toward a new record close amid a rebound in technology stocks in the penultimate trading session of the year. It first rose to an all-time high in November, surpassing its 2007 peak. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index …
Dollar heads into 2018 on a weaker note, Asia stocks mostly up
ASIA MARKETS: Singapore Stocks Post Best Yearly Gains In Five, Malaysia Shares Snap Three-Year Losses
US dollar heads into 2018 weaker; Asian stocks gain
