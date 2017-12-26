Atiku denies fallout with Secondus, PDP governors

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has denied making any negative remarks about the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus. In an update posted via his official Twitter feed, Atiku insisted that any statement making the rounds on social media, did not emanate from him or his media office. He also made […]

Atiku denies fallout with Secondus, PDP governors

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

