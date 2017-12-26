‘Atiku , a factor in Nigerian politics’ – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
'Atiku , a factor in Nigerian politics'
The Punch
The Katsina State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is a factor in Nigerian politics whose presence or absence in any political party will be greatly felt. Majigiri said this …
Atiku Dismisses Face-off with Secondus
Atiku denies rift with Secondus, PDP governors, others
Atiku: I have no frosty relationship with Secondus, PDP governors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!