 ‘Atiku , a factor in Nigerian politics’ – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Atiku , a factor in Nigerian politics’ – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

'Atiku , a factor in Nigerian politics'
The Punch
The Katsina State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is a factor in Nigerian politics whose presence or absence in any political party will be greatly felt. Majigiri said this
Atiku Dismisses Face-off with SecondusTHISDAY Newspapers
Atiku denies rift with Secondus, PDP governors, othersVanguard
Atiku: I have no frosty relationship with Secondus, PDP governorsDaily Trust
Daily Post Nigeria –Ripples Nigeria –Independent Newspapers Limited –PoliticsNGR Newspaper
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.