 2017: Issues in retrospect – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017: Issues in retrospect – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

2017: Issues in retrospect
Daily Trust
There have been no dull moments in Nigeria as the outgoing year is full of interesting issues. Here are some. Buhari's medical vacation. The medical vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari in London, spending 103 days in the process, was a national
Earthshaking, disruptive but anticlimactic 2017The Nation Newspaper
Atiku 'll never be Nigeria's president – PrimateBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.