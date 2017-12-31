 Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo
Vanguard
Atletico Madrid unveiled new signings Diego Costa and Vitolo on Sunday as the Spanish club's transfer ban finally comes to an end. Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa poses with his jersey during his welcoming ceremony at the Wanda
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid officially unveil Diego CostaDaily Post Nigeria
Diego Costa finally unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player once again after Chelsea exitDaily Mail
Atletico pin their hopes on CostaSuperSport
Goal.com –U.S. News & World Report –Chicago Tribune –Complete Sports Nigeria
all 49 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.