Atletico Madrid Prepared To Sell Yannick Carrasco In January

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is willing to sell Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, reports AS.

Atleti have to make space in their squad in January and Simeone was informed by senior club figures that he has to sell defender Sime Vrsaljko or winger Carrasco next month.

The Argentinian has opted to keep hold of the Croatia full-back, which means that Carrasco is available for transfer.

The 24-year-old has previously been linked with Bayern Munich and various Premier League teams.

Yannick Carraso was linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer having reportedly been identified as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, while Chelsea are also said to be among his admirers.

