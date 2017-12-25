Attackers torch Democratic Republic of Congo president’s property – Reuters
Reuters
Attackers torch Democratic Republic of Congo president's property
Reuters
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A home belonging to Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been attacked and a policeman died in the incident, local lawmakers and U.N. sponsored radio said on Monday. FILE PHOTO: Joseph …
