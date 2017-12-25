 Attackers torch Democratic Republic of Congo president’s property – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Attackers torch Democratic Republic of Congo president’s property – Reuters

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Attackers torch Democratic Republic of Congo president's property
Reuters
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A home belonging to Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been attacked and a policeman died in the incident, local lawmakers and U.N. sponsored radio said on Monday. FILE PHOTO: Joseph
Attackers Burn Down Farmhouse Belonging to DRC President KabilaVoice of America
Militants torch country home of DR Congo President KabilaDeutsche Welle
Kabila Residence Burned Down In DR CongoCHANNELS TELEVISION
TODAY.NG
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.