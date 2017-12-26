 AU observers to monitor Liberian run-off election – Citizen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AU observers to monitor Liberian run-off election – Citizen

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

AU observers to monitor Liberian run-off election
Citizen
African Union (AU) observers will remain deployed in Liberia, to monitor the country's run-off election on Tuesday, until December 31 after their deployment was approved by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat. The
AU redeployes observers in Liberia for presidential runoffXinhua
Liberia: European Union Deploys 20 Observers Across Liberia for Runoff ElectionAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.