Bad weather delaying Christmas flights

Passengers travelling across the country for the Christmas and New Year holidays are experiencing flight delays as a result of bad weather.

BusinessDay’s findings show that destinations affected which are also frequently plied by passengers include Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.

Passengers expressed their dissatisfaction over the delays of flights and lamented that the situation has continued to worsen every Christmas.

“It is very sad that every Christmas, passengers have to experience flight delays over inability of pilots to fly during harmattan. We do not know why the agencies concerned won’t address the issue,” a passenger told BusinessDay.

Medview Airline has offered apology to passengers following flight delays and rescheduling experienced in the week.

In a statement by its spokesman, Obuke Oyibotha, the airline said it regretted the inconveniences caused passengers as a result of such delays and rescheduling.

“We share your pains for our inability at the material time to fly you to your destinations at the appointed time.”

The airline however attributed the delays to adverse weather conditions and unscheduled aircraft maintenance, which are critical to flight operations.

The airline said the safety of passengers and crew come first before any other considerations, and in such situations, delays and rescheduling become inevitable.

“We have put the necessary logistics in place to meet our obligations to our esteemed passengers who have over the years kept faith with us,” the airline added.

IFEOMA OKEKE

