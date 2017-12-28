 Bad weather forces flight delays, cancellations in Lagos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bad weather forces flight delays, cancellations in Lagos

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Hundreds of air travellers on Thursday remained stranded in Lagos due to delays and cancellation of their flights as a result of adverse weather, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondents monitoring the situation at the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) reports that most of the early morning flights were delayed or out rightly cancelled by the airlines. The passengers mostly affected by the cancellations were those en route Calabar, Port Harcourt, Benin, Akure and Enugu.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.