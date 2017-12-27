Bags Belonging To Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Stolen Inside Plane As Bandits Robs Private Jet Carrying Them

private jet carrying two top Nigerian musical artists, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka “Wizkid” and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state was attacked and robbed last night

The post Bags Belonging To Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Stolen Inside Plane As Bandits Robs Private Jet Carrying Them appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

