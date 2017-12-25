Bahrain Sentences Six To Death For ‘Assassination Plot’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Guardian
Bahrain Sentences Six To Death For 'Assassination Plot'
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Bahrain's top military court sentenced six men to death on Monday after convicting them of charges including plotting to assassinate the Gulf state's armed forces chief, state media reported. It was the first official mention of any plot against the …
