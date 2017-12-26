Banks’ borrowing from CBN increases by 52% in December – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Banks' borrowing from CBN increases by 52% in December
The Punch
Liquidity challenges in the economy made the amount of money that commercial banks borrowed from the Central Bank of Nigeria to increase by 52 per cent in the first three weeks of December, data obtained from the CBN website showed on Monday. The CBN …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!