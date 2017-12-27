NCC Partners CBN To Fight e-Banking Fraud – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NCC Partners CBN To Fight e-Banking Fraud
Independent Newspapers Limited
As a result of the high rate of e-banking fraud in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has collaborated with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and stakeholders in the sector to fight the menace. NCC at a one-day interactive workshop …
Banks set up fund to fight e-fraud
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!