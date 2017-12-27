 Banky W and wife performs together on stage | Nigeria Today
Banky W and wife performs together on stage

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment

The newly wedded couple and the most talked about couple of the year, Banky Wellington and Adesua Ewatomi, performed together for the first time.

Banky introduced her as ‘the love of my life’ and my ‘new artist’.

From the look of things and their performance, the wife might join him in the music industry.

Watch the video below:

