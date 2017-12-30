 Barack Obama wins most admired man of the Year award | Nigeria Today
Barack Obama wins most admired man of the Year award

Posted on Dec 30, 2017

Barack Obama was named the most admired man by Americans defeating President Donald Trump according to the results of an annual Gallup poll. While Hillary Clinton is the most admired woman in America. Obama led with 17% while Trump, who is suffering brutally low approval ratings as his first year in the White House comes […]

