 Messi is better than Cristiano, says Hazard – Eurosport.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi is better than Cristiano, says Hazard – Eurosport.com

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Eurosport.com

Messi is better than Cristiano, says Hazard
Eurosport.com
Cristiano Ronaldo might have won this year's Ballon D'Or – but Chelsea's Eden Hazard thinks Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world. The Blues face Messi and Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Hazard is looking forward to
Video of Lionel Messi's 54 goals for Barcelona and Argentina in 2017GiveMeSport

all 38 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.