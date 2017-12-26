Messi is better than Cristiano, says Hazard – Eurosport.com
|
Eurosport.com
|
Messi is better than Cristiano, says Hazard
Eurosport.com
Cristiano Ronaldo might have won this year's Ballon D'Or – but Chelsea's Eden Hazard thinks Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world. The Blues face Messi and Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Hazard is looking forward to …
Video of Lionel Messi's 54 goals for Barcelona and Argentina in 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!