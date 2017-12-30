Baru: We have tame the monsters of Fuel scarcity that inflicted pains on Nigerians during the yuletide period

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru says those who reared their heads as a result of the rumoured fuel hike to inflict pains on Nigerians has been tamed.

Baru made this known after Jumat service at the Aso Rock villa mosque on Friday in a chat with newsmen.

Baru explained that the fuel scarcity crises was caused by some greedy marketers who decided to stop Nigerians from enjoying the Christmas holiday. He said there was enough products on ground, but some marketers who are specialized in hoarding started diverting and smuggling the product outside the country, according to the NNPC boss, he personally lead and won the war against the monsters in Abuja and the situation is currently under control.

“I’m happy to report that we have tamed the monster that reared its head as a result of the rumoured price increase about three weeks ago,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that rumour instigated a lot of marketers to be very greedy and they decided that their fellow citizens should not enjoy the Christmas holiday and New Year with ease and decided to profiteer, starting by hoarding and diversion of products.

“At the beginning, I did address the press, telling the world that we have sufficient products that will last us 30 days through the New Year into January; but because the marketers wanted to inflict harm and pains on fellow citizens, they decided to hoard products, divert them and in some cases, even smuggled products out of the country.

“This has been tamed by the actions we took and I personally led the war around Abuja and other teams led the war in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“As of this (Friday) morning, I have gone round the Abuja metropolis and I have seen that the queues have reduced significantly to almost normal level and few motorists that I heard speaking on morning programmes concerning what I have seen said they have not spent up to 30 minutes to fuel their car.

“So, the monster has been tamed in Lagos, the situation has been brought into normalcy as far as two days ago and we are also achieving the same thing in all other cities.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

