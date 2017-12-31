Bayelsa Federal Rep Member Gives Account Of Stewardship At NASS

Hon. Douye Diri, the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constitue‎ncy at the weekend met with the youths and elders of the constituency over issues of development of the state and the Niger Delta region, declaring that he has moved 8 motions and initiated three Bills for the good and benefit of the state and the region. […]

