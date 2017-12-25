 Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Lovely Christmas Photos | Nigeria Today
Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Lovely Christmas Photos

Shouldn’t Christmas inspire some decency? Na wa for this our actresses oo, na for this Christmas dem dey share this kind revealing pictures. God make you dey see your children o, after now person go say we dey cerebrate your birthday. Oda.
Anyway, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, took to her page to share some stunning photos with the below caption oooo…
I can’t believe am here and celebrating with you all..This posts are to show how happy and overwhelmed I am God is good#greatsurvivor#wonderfulsoul

