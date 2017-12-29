 Beijing phases out 4,450 coal-fired stoves | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beijing phases out 4,450 coal-fired stoves

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Beijing phased out more than 4,450 coal-fired stoves in 2017, reducing its coal consumption by almost three million tonnes, local authorities said on Friday. “The move also reduced emission of 5,500 tonnes of smoke and 6,600 tonnes of sulfur dioxide,’’ the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau said. As part of a campaign launched in 2013,…

The post Beijing phases out 4,450 coal-fired stoves appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.