 #BellaNaijaMCM: Saied Sulaman Tafida is using Follow Taxes to Enhance Taxpayer Education & Fight Corruption | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BellaNaijaMCM: Saied Sulaman Tafida is using Follow Taxes to Enhance Taxpayer Education & Fight Corruption

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Relevant information is the most formidable adversary against any obstacle – if you know what to do, you’ve solve an important aspect of any problem. Our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Saied Sulaman Tafida is one who is helping people “know what to do” as regards taxation. Saied started Follow Taxes in 2016 with the aim of […]

The post #BellaNaijaMCM: Saied Sulaman Tafida is using Follow Taxes to Enhance Taxpayer Education & Fight Corruption appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.