 #BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a child, #BellaNaijaWCW this week Keturah Adams was diagnosed with osteomyelitis — inflammation of the bone marrow — in her shoulder and was always recovering for a surgery or preparing for another during that time. Keturah is one of the very few ones fortunate to come from privileged backgrounds and are able to afford and […]

The post #BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.