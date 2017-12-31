Best Films Of 2017

This year gave us so many iconic moments in the world of cinema and film, it’s nearly impossible to keep track of them all. Still, on the huge list, there are some films that set themselves apart and it’d be sad to enter 2018 in full swing without watching any of the ones we have curated on this list.

Isoken

It’s impossible to make a list of top Nigerian films this year without mentioning Isoken. The romantic story that stars Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys, Funke Akindele, Lynda Forson, Damilola Attoh amongst others. It is easily one of the most talked about Films this year. Fortunately, it delivers on its hype and it takes a simple relatable story and executes it to near perfection. All praise to scriptwriter and director Jadesola Osiberu for giving us one of the best films of the year.

Baby Driver

Edgar Wright has never made a conventional film in his entire career, case in point Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim VS. The World and Baby Driver live up to the Edgar Wright name. It’s an action comedy starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and other stars. Everything about this film is done right and it’s surprisingly musical with one of the best soundtrack albums of the year.

Wonder Woman

Superhero films are trending now, thanks to film adaptations from comic giants Marvel and DC. This year, there were quite a number of superhero films like Wonder Woman – the first female-led superhero movie to hit the big screens. In five months, it became the top-grossing superhero origin film in domestic and worldwide box offices. This means it beat her fellow DC Comics heroes Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern, while also flooring Marvel’s Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and the rest of the Marvel Comic Universe. Beyond the numbers, Wonder Woman is a great film and is worth every naira spent on it.

Get Out

Jordan Peele’s satirical horror film is arguably the biggest shock in Hollywood this year. The great thing about this movie is that it keeps breaking records that are unheard-of especially for a low budget film with no big names in it. It’s the highest grossing original debut of all time and writer/director Jordan Peele is the first black writer-director with a $100-million (N36 billion) film debut. It’s also third highest grossing horror film of all time. For Get Out, it’s not just about the numbers though, the film is easily the most creative film of the year and it has a message for everyone.

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

The first instalment was a record breaker and this film shows no signs of slowing down. Kemi Adetiba and the rest of The Wedding Party cast and crew have proven that lightning strikes twice sometimes. Raking in N73 million after only three days of its release, the best thing about the sequel of The Wedding Party is its ability to take the audience on a totally different journey without compromising the standards set in the first film.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News.

