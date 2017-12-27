Beyonce and Jay-Z House Developers Sued … We Did Dirt Work, You Did Us Dirty! – TMZ.com
Beyonce and Jay-Z House Developers Sued … We Did Dirt Work, You Did Us Dirty!
The folks who built Beyonce and Jay-Z's new Bel-Air house apparently scored a fortune off them, but screwed the little guy who did the dirty work … this according to a new lawsuit. Qwest Engineering is suing famed real estate developer Dean McKillen …
