Biafra: Buhari is Nigeria’s last president – MASSOB

Posted on Dec 25, 2017

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the last president of Nigeria. MASSOB also boasted that Nigeria would definitely collapse in 2019. Leader of the group, Uchenna Madu, in a statement he personally signed said while politicians worked towards 2019 election, Biafra agitators would be […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

