Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gifty welcome a baby girl?

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gifty who showed up at Uriel’s house over-blown in weight amidst rumours of being pregnant, has shared a photo of a baby girl aimed at indirectly confirming the rumour. The controversial reality TV star, who has been in the news for several reasons this year took to Snapchat to share the […]

The post Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gifty welcome a baby girl? appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

