Biggest entertainment event flops of 2017 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Biggest entertainment event flops of 2017
The Punch
The Nigerian entertainment industry had a slow start as regards events at the beginning of 2017 but later picked up towards the tail end of the year. Saturday Beats reviews some of the biggest event flops and disappointments in 2017. Majek Fashek 30 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!