Bike Accident: Litany Of Prayers For First Son

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja and Alo Abiola, Ado Ekiti

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has joined in praying for the quick recovery of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Jonathan, in a message on his Facebook page, said “I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news. My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari.

“It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfill the promises God has domiciled in him. I also call on all Nigerians to put aside any divisions and show unconditional love to the first family at this time.”

. . . APC wishes him speedy recovery

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said its prayers and thoughts are with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family over the injuries suffered by his son after a bike accident in Abuja.

A statement by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party is relived that the accident was not fatal.

The statement read in part “Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family following injuries sustained by Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a motorbike accident.

“The APC family is relieved that the accident was not fatal. We pray Yusuf makes a speedy and full recovery.”

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who sustained injuries after a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement by PDP’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed shock over the accident, noting that it was reassured by reports from the Presidency that the first son is in steady condition.

The opposition party, however, commended the prompt intervention by medics following the accident.

The statement read in part, “ PDP is shocked by the news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We are, however, reassured by reports from the Presidency that he is in a steady condition. The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

“We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family.”

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his wish for the speedy recovery of Yusuf Buhari.

Obaseki said Edo people are with Nigeria’s first family in their trying times and urged Nigerians to support the president and his family in prayers as “God is the one that perfects healing while doctors administer treatment.”

According to reports, Yusuf is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery in a clinic in Abuja.

He broke a limb and sustained a head injury, the report said.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has joined other Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi , quoted him to have prayed on his verified Twitter Handle that God will be with the President’s family at this trying time.

He said; “I wish the President’s son speedy recovery. May the healing hands of the Almighty God be upon the young man and may God be with the first family at this trying time.”

“God, who is the giver of life will restore every aspect of Yusuf’s body that needs to be restored.”