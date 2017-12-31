Bike Accident: Ndoma-Egba Prays For PMB’s Son, Yusuf
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Governing Board Chairman, Distinguished Senator Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has prayed for the speedy recovery of Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was involved in a power-bike accident. In a statement released by the Chairman’s Special Assistant on Communications, Mrs Clara Braide, he expressed relief at the news that […]
The post Bike Accident: Ndoma-Egba Prays For PMB’s Son, Yusuf appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!