Bike Accident: PDP Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Buhari’s Son

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who sustained injuries after a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement by PDP’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed shock over the accident, noted that it was reassured by reports from the presidency that the first son is in steady condition.

The opposition party however commended the prompt intervention by medics following the accident.

The statement read in part PDP “is shocked by the news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We are however reassured by reports from the Presidency that he is in a steady condition. The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

“We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family.”