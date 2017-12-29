Bike Cash: Yusuf Buhari’s best friend is also in coma
Earlier this week, we were hit with news of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari in coma following a terrible bike crash while racing with his friends. However Daily Nigerian reports that Yusuf Buhari’s best friend, Bashir Gwandu, is also in coma and admitted at the intensive care unit of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja. It was gathered that the […]
The post Bike Cash: Yusuf Buhari’s best friend is also in coma appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!