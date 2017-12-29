 Bike Cash: Yusuf Buhari’s best friend is also in coma | Nigeria Today
Bike Cash: Yusuf Buhari’s best friend is also in coma

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Earlier this week, we were hit with news of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari in coma following a terrible bike crash while racing with his friends. However Daily Nigerian reports that Yusuf Buhari’s best friend, Bashir Gwandu, is also in coma and admitted at the intensive care unit of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja.  It was gathered that the […]

