Bike Crash: Yusuf Buhari’s Best Friend, Bashir Gwandu Also in Coma
Bashir Gwandu who is a friend to Yusuf Buhari who was involved in the bike accident that happened in Gwarimpa, Abuja on Tuesday December 26th, is currently in coma. Bashir Gwandu, the friend of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is also fighting for survival at the intensive care unit of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, Daily Nigerian […]
The post Bike Crash: Yusuf Buhari’s Best Friend, Bashir Gwandu Also in Coma appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!