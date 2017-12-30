Bike Crash: Yusuf Buhari’s Best Friend, Bashir Gwandu Also in Coma

Bashir Gwandu who is a friend to Yusuf Buhari who was involved in the bike accident that happened in Gwarimpa, Abuja on Tuesday December 26th, is currently in coma. Bashir Gwandu, the friend of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is also fighting for survival at the intensive care unit of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, Daily Nigerian […]

