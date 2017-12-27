Bishop Oyedepo speaks on selection of new king of Omu-Aran
Founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has called for a peaceful succession to the throne of Olomu of Omu- Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. The revered cleric is an indigene of Omu-Aran. Oyedepo made the call yesterday during an annual general meeting of Omu-Aran Development Association held at […]
