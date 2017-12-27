 Bitcoin finds floor after worst selloff since 2015 | Nigeria Today
Bitcoin finds floor after worst selloff since 2015

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Bitcoin

Bitcoin rebounded on Saturday along with most of the major cryptocurrencies, halting a four-day tumble that drew worldwide attention to the unregulated $500 billion market that’s frequently called a bubble. The double-digit bounceback was strongest with second-tier digital coins. Bitcoin cash soared 21 percent and litecoin gained 12 percent as cryptocurrency traders regained optimism. They…

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

