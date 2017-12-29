 Boko Haram: Saraki lauds US government for fighter jets | Nigeria Today
Boko Haram: Saraki lauds US government for fighter jets

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended the United States government for approval of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to fight the Boko Haram insurgents. Saraki in a statement on Friday said the support from US government showed its resolution to help restore peace in the North-eastern part of the country. The […]

