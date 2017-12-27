Bolanle Ambode’s foundation donates to orphanage, Massey Children’s Hospital

Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), pet project of the wife of Lagos State governor, Bolanle Ambode, has distributed various gift items to more than 500 children at Massey Children’s Hospital, Lagos and Sought After Children’s Orphanage Home, Langbasa Ajah, in a project tagged: ‘Love at Christmas’.

Mrs. Ambode said the gesture was intended to put smiles on the faces of those children in the spirit of Christmas.

She said Christmas was a period to spread love and generate happiness for persons, especially children and less-privileged people, who need assistance.

The governor’s wife noted that the cardinal philosophy of her foundation was to affect the lives of the less-privileged persons, through interventions that bring radical improvement for them.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, represented by Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, expressed appreciation to the governor’s wife and the foundation, stressing that, the gesture would go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the children.

According to him, “This noble gesture goes a long way in putting not just smiles on the faces of the children, but also demonstrates your genuine love and care for them”.



He added further, “That you have left the comfort of your home at this period to spend time with these children, goes a long way in showing your heart of meekness, kindness and love, and there is no better way to express love and integrate the children into the celebration of the yuletide, than this visit”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ms. Oyefunke Adeleke, thanked the founder for graciously approving the project, aimed at providing succour for the children.

