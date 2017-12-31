2018 holds great promises for Lagosians, Ambode assures – Vanguard
Vanguard
2018 holds great promises for Lagosians, Ambode assures
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday expressed optimism that 2018 holds great promises for Lagos and Lagosians, assuring that the State will record landmark achievements in major sectors of the economy in the New Year. Akinwunmi Ambode …
