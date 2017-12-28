Borno: Education tops as Shettima presents N170bn 2018 budget to legislature – Daily Post Nigeria
Borno: Education tops as Shettima presents N170bn 2018 budget to legislature
Daily Post Nigeria
Education got the highest amount of N27 billion in an estimate that allocated 65 percent for capital projects leaving recurring with N61.8 billion. Addressing the State Assembly in Maiduguri, the Governor announced that the draft, titled 'Budget of …
