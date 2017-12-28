Borno: Education tops as Shettima presents N170bn 2018 budget to legislature

‎Governor Kashim Shettima on Thursday presented Borno’s 2018 Budget of N170.2 billion to the legislature. Education got the highest amount of N27 billion in an estimate that allocated 65 percent for capital projects leaving recurring with N61.8 billion. ‎Addressing the State Assembly in Maiduguri, the Governor announced that the draft, titled ‘Budget of Resettlement and […]

