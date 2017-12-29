Botswana queen wins Miss Africa beauty pageant 2017 – Daily Trust



Daily Trust Botswana queen wins Miss Africa beauty pageant 2017

Daily Trust

Botswana queen, Gaseangwe Balopi, 21, has won the second edition of the Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River government. Balopi emerged the 2017 African queen at the keenly contested event after a fourth round of appearances in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

