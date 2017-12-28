 Botswana queen wins Miss Africa beauty pageant 2017 | Nigeria Today
Botswana queen wins Miss Africa beauty pageant 2017

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Botswana queen, Gaseangwe Balopi, 21, has won the second edition of the Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River Government. Balopi emerged the 2017 African queen at the keenly contested event after a fourth round of appearances in different attires by 25 contestants. NAN reports that the red carpet event started at round…

