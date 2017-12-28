 Botswana’s Gaseangwe Balopi wins Miss Africa 2017 | Nigeria Today
Botswana’s Gaseangwe Balopi wins Miss Africa 2017

Botswana queen, Gaseangwe Balopi, 21, has emerged the winner of 2017 Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River Government. Balopi won the second edition of the contest after a fourth round of appearances in different attires by 25 contestants. According to NAN, the red carpet event started at round 10.45 pm on Wednesday […]

