Boxing day: Lagos bubbles with boxing, music jam

•Free bus rides for fans

By Monica Iheakam

The much awaited boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night 13, holds today at Landmark Event Centre, Vicroria Island, Lagos. The show will also feature musical performances by Small Doctor, Simi, Reekado Banks and Falz The Bhad Guy.

A total of N4million will be won by the best three boxers at the event, aside from their fighter’s purse. The best boxer will go home with N2.5 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Prize for the best boxer, while the two runners-up will win N1million and N500, 000 respectively.

Scheduled for the event are seven bouts, including two African Boxing Union (ABU) title duels. In the lightweight division, Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph will confront Abdulrahim Ahmed of Egypt for the vacant title. The light welterweight division will see Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi fight Shadrack “Punch to Punch” Kobero of Tanzania for the ABU title.

In the other title fights, Nigeria’s Abolaji “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed will defend his title against Arye Ayitteh of Ghana, while Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will square up to Chijioke “Painless” Ngige for the national lightweight title.

Three challenge bouts are also on the card. In the lightweight category, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu will confront Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus, while Jimoh “Hogan Jimoh Jr.” Lukman will fight Rilwan “Scorpion” Opatola. The middleweight division will see Matthew “Wizeman” Obinna up against David “Cosmos” Awosika.

Tickets for the event are available online at ariiyatickets.com, SLOT and Ebeano Supermarket outlets, Freedom Park and National Stadium, Lagos.

Ticket-holding fans will be taken in buses, free of charge, to the event venue from the National Stadium and brought back at the end of the show.

